Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Xperi stands by TiVo merger in wake of unsolicited bid by Metis Ventures

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/24/2020
Comment (0)

Tossing a possible monkey wrench into its proposed merger with TiVo, Xperi Corp. announced Sunday it had received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Metis Ventures to acquire the outstanding equity of Xperi for $23.30 per share in cash, or about $1.16 billion.

Metis Ventures said the offer represents a 33% premium to the 30-day trading average of Xperi shares prior to its proposed offer, and an 11% premium to Xperi shares as of December 18, 2019, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Xperi-TiVo merger.

Xperi shares were down 36 cents (1.83%) to $19.06 each, in Monday morning trading. TiVo shares were down almost 3%, to $8.58 each.

Xperi was unmoved by Metis Ventures' bid, expressing its "continued support and enthusiasm" for its pending merger with TiVo. The TiVo deal remains in the best interests of Xperi and its shareholders, Xperi added, noting that its board is not modifying or withdrawing its recommendation with respect to the TiVo merger.

The Xperi-TiVo transaction is expected to close sometime in the second quarter of 2020.

"After a comprehensive review and discussion of Metis Ventures' proposal ... Xperi's board of directors has unanimously determined that, based on the current non-binding terms and conditions, as well as lack of information, it is unable to conclude at this time that Metis Ventures' non-binding proposal is reasonably likely to lead to a Superior Proposal under the terms of Xperi's merger agreement with TiVo," Xperi said in a statement. "Therefore, Xperi will not be engaging in discussions with Metis Ventures and does not intend to make any further comment at this time."

According to an all-stock agreement announced late last year, Xperi stockholders will own about 46.5% of the combined business, with TiVo stockholders owning 53.5%. TiVo and Xperi, which have placed an enterprise value of about $3 billion on the deal, have also announced plans to eventually separate TiVo's and Xperi's products and intellectual property/licensing businesses.

Metis Ventures submitted its unsolicited offer to the Xperi board on Friday, February 21, holding that its proposal offers Xperi shareholders "liquidity in a manner that is both more certain and timely than the current proposed transaction with TiVo."

Noting that both Xperi and TiVo shares have declined since the deal was announced alongside its own purported due diligence, Metis Ventures likewise believes it places greater value in Xperi's business on a standalone basis.

Why this matters
The Xperi-TiVo transaction is currently on track, but the deal could be threatened if Metis Ventures decides to sweeten the offer and cause the Xperi board to reconsider its options. If the deal falls apart, TiVo will be back to square one and possibly return it to an earlier plan to separate its products and licencing business into two separate entities.

TiVo and Xperi claim that a combination will drive scale into their respective products businesses, which span software, hardware and silicon technologies that cross into several markets, including home audio and pay-TV, smart TVs and smartphones, video streaming, advanced advertising, content search and discovery and automotive entertainment.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng By Huawei
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE