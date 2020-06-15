Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Xperi sets leadership team following TiVo merger

6/15/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi") today announced its new senior leadership team following the completion of the merger between Xperi and TiVo.

The new Xperi leadership team will be comprised of the following members:

  • Chief Executive Officer - Jon Kirchner
  • Chief Financial Officer - Robert Andersen
  • President, IP Licensing - Samir Armaly
  • Chief Technology Officer, Product - Petronel Bigioi
  • Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary - Paul Davis
  • Chief Human Resources Officer - Kris Graves
  • General Manager, TiVo - Michael Hawkey
  • Chief Revenue Officer - Matt Milne
  • Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer - John Pernin
  • Chief Products and Services Officer - Geir Skaaden
  • Chief Executive Officer, Perceive and Advisor, Office of the CTO, Xperi - Steve Teig
  • President and Chief Operating Officer, Perceive - Murali Dharan

In addition, Xperi made changes within its Product and IP Licensing businesses, putting in place an exceptionally talented team of executives to drive the Company's growth across its leading technology brands and product business. The new team will focus on inventing, developing and delivering technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, as well as further scaling and building one of the industry's largest, most enduring and most diverse intellectual property licensing platforms.

Xperi's IP Licensing business will be led by Samir Armaly, who has been involved with the business for twenty-five years, including in various executive roles at Gemstar - TV Guide, Rovi, and most recently, TiVo. Mr. Armaly was involved in the development of the company's current media licensing business in the early 2000s, and under his leadership established it among the industry leaders, generating billions of dollars in revenue and profits for the company.

The Company also announced the members of its new Board of Directors following the close of its merger. The new Board represents a group of highly qualified and diverse executives whose leadership experience and industry expertise spans the markets Xperi addresses, including digital media, entertainment, advertising, automotive and semiconductors.

The new Board of Directors will be comprised of the following members:

  • David Habiger – Mr. Habiger is the Chairman of Xperi Holding Corporation's Board of Directors and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of JD Power. He served as a member of Xperi Corporation's Board of Directors beginning in December 2016.
  • Jon Kirchner – Mr. Kirchner is the Chief Executive of Xperi Holding Corporation. He was named CEO of Xperi Corporation in June 2017 after serving as President following the December 2016 acquisition of DTS where he had been CEO since 2001.
  • Darcy Antonellis – Ms. Antonellis is Division President of Amdocs Media and Chief Executive Officer of Vubiquity, a global media and entertainment distribution technology and services provider acquired by Amdocs in 2018. She served as a member of Xperi Corporation's Board of Directors beginning in December 2018.
  • Laura Durr – Ms. Durr served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Polycom, Inc. from May 2014 until its acquisition by Plantronics Inc. in July 2018. She served as a member of TiVo's Board of Directors beginning April 2019.
  • Dan Moloney – Mr. Moloney has been an Executive Partner at Siris Capital, LLC, a private equity firm in the technology and telecommunications industries, since 2013, and prior to that, served as the President of Motorola Mobility. He served as a member of TiVo's Board of Directors beginning September 2013.
  • Raghavendra Rau – Mr. Rau served as the interim President and Chief Executive Officer of TiVo from July 2018 to May 2019. He served as a member of TiVo's Board of Directors beginning May 2015 and as Vice Chairman beginning June 2019.
  • Christopher Seams – Mr. Seams was the Chief Executive Officer of Deca Technologies from 2013 to 2016, and prior to that, served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cypress Semiconductor. He served a member of Xperi Corporation's Board of Directors beginning March 2013.

Read the full announcement here.

Xperi

