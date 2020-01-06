Xperi and TiVo seal the deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xperi Holding Corporation ("Xperi") today announced that it has completed the merger of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and TiVo Corporation, forming a unique digital entertainment technology platform and one of the industry's largest and most diverse intellectual property (IP) licensing platforms. The combined company will operate a number of industry leading technology brands, including the TiVo brand for consumer-facing media and entertainment products.

In a time when consumers want personalized and seamless access to entertainment anywhere, anytime and on any device, the combined company will offer consumers a digital entertainment platform featuring an end-to-end entertainment experience, from choice to consumption. The platform will combine Xperi Corporation's leading product offerings in the home, auto and mobile device ecosystems with TiVo Corporation's best-in-class content aggregation, discovery and recommendation engines – creating unique opportunities for content providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and automotive makers.

The scale achieved through the combined company will also enable the combined company to invent, develop and deliver technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, ultimately making entertainment more entertaining and smart devices even smarter for tens of millions of individual consumers.

Additionally, the combined company will continue to invest in groundbreaking technologies that expand its leading intellectual property and bring new and exciting inventions to is licensing customers. With a shared track record of creating value through intellectual property licensing, the combined IP portfolio spans more than 11,000 patents and applications, with recurring subscriber-based IP revenue providing important stability and diversification for the business.

Transaction Details

Xperi Corporation and TiVo Corporation are now combined under Xperi Holding Corporation. From June 2, the shares of the combined company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the Xperi ticker symbol XPER. As previously announced, the shares held by of TiVo Corporation and Xperi Corporation stockholders will be converted into the shares of the new parent company, Xperi Holding Corporation, at their respective exchange ratios. TiVo common stock previously traded under the ticker symbol TIVO and, as of June 1, is no longer listed for trading.

Read the full announcement here.

