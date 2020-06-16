Xilinx tunes up server for live video streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today introduced two real-time computing video appliances for easy-to-scale, ultra-high-density video transcoding applications. Based on the new Xilinx Real-Time (RT) Server reference architecture, these new appliances will enable service providers delivering applications such as eSports and game streaming platforms, social and video conferencing, live distance learning, telemedicine and live broadcast video to optimize video quality and bitrate at the lowest cost per channel for significant TCO savings over both software-based and fixed-architecture approaches.

Designed for edge and on-premise compute-intensive workloads where video channel density, throughput and latency are critical requirements, the new Xilinx Real-Time Video Appliances feature optimized hardware architectures and software to deliver the industry's highest channel density and lowest latency performance. The appliances are available in two pre-configured options integrating Xilinx Alveo data center accelerator cards – the High Channel Density Video Appliance and the Ultra-Low Bitrate Video Appliance.

Optimized for Video Transcoding

Developed to deliver the lowest cost per channel, the High Channel Density Video Appliance integrates up to eight Alveo U30 data center acceleration cards, also launching today. The new Alveo U30 card addresses the need for high-density video processing in a low-profile form factor accelerator card. The Alveo U30 card is powered by the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, a power-optimized all-programmable system-on-chip (SoC) with integrated video codec and graphics engines for ultra-high-definition video. The U30 card supports both the H.264 and HEVC (H.265) codecs and is capable of streaming up to sixteen 1080p30 channels per card.

The Ultra-Low Bitrate Optimized Video Appliance is purpose-built for high-quality live video while reducing bandwidth costs. It contains up to eight Alveo U50 accelerator cards. Built on Xilinx® UltraScale+™ architecture and packaged in an efficient 75-watt, low-profile form factor, the Alveo U50 card includes 8GB HBM2, 100GbE networking and a PCI Express® 4.0 interconnect. It is capable of streaming up to seven full-HD 1080p60 channels along with eight full ABR ladders (all at x265 medium preset).

These new appliances are built on the FFmpeg framework to allow for rapid replacement of existing software and GPGPU-based transcoder infrastructure by providing system developers with a common API. Software partners are engaged to build applications to run above the standard FFmpeg layer. The HEVC codec is rebuilt from the ground up in a componentized manner to allow for better control of the codec down to the frame level. This allows system integrators to adjust rate control and fine-tune other parameters to optimize video quality and bitrate to suit the particular end application. This unique flexibility offered by adaptive compute devices is not possible with ASIC-based options. Both appliances offer up to a 4x reduction in cost, footprint, and power for H.264 at 1080p30 resolution and x264 medium preset.

Availability

The Xilinx RT Video Appliances are currently available through an authorized Xilinx value-added reseller (VAR) or server OEM. To learn more about the new Xilinx Real-Time Server reference architecture, please visit www.xilinx.com/RTServer.

One of the first VARs to have an appliance optimized on the Xilinx RT Server reference architecture is Hypertec, with its CIARA family of appliance focused on the video transcoding market.

