WWE pins down free version of streaming network

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE today unveiled the Free Version of WWE Network, the company's award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free.

The Free Version of WWE Network includes:

New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE's flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE's The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

WWE Network's Free Version is available now … no credit card required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

