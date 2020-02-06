WWE pins down free version of streaming network

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE today unveiled the Free Version of WWE Network, the company's award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles now available for free.
The Free Version of WWE Network includes:
- New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw
- Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time
- Recent episodes of WWE's flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT
- Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events
- Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE's The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline
WWE Network's Free Version is available now … no credit card required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.
