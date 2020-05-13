Wurl touts streaming, ad growth in Q1

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that it continued its strong growth in the first quarter of 2020, with new channels added to the Wurl Network at an accelerated pace. Wurl also expanded content monetization for its customers through AdPool, its advertising marketplace that launched last October.

The Wurl Network growth accelerated for multiple metrics:

Channel Launches: With steady month-by-month increases during the quarter, the Wurl Network launched a total of 97 new channels, representing an 83% growth rate over Q1 2019. The launches give Wurl more than 400 channels – a major milestone for an independent network.

Increased Viewing Time: Hours of viewing on the Wurl Network during the quarter once again surpassed expectations, growing 86% over the same period last year.

Advertising Growth: Ad impressions provided by the Wurl Network increased by 500% year over year, with total ad inventory up 56%.

Read the full announcement here.

