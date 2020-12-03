Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Wurl touts connected TV milestone

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/12/2020
Comment (0)

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that it expanded its network to reach 100 million CTVs in nine countries in its first full year of operations. Additionally, Wurl delivered more than 225 million hours of programming and more than 1.2 billion personally targeted ads.

Over the past 12 months, Wurl launched more than 180 streaming channels on the Wurl Network, which brings together the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, video-on-demand and marathons.

The year-end results revealed some key trends:

  • Ad Impressions: Grew more than 15x from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019.
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): A key value growth metric, ARPU rose 75% from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019.
  • Revenue: Wurl revenue tripled over the course of FY 2019.

From Q3 to Q4 2019, Wurl saw double digit growth in these key areas:

  • The number of channels on the Wurl Network grew 41%.
  • Ad impressions increased 45%.

Wurl

