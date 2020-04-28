Wurl hires SVP of global biz development

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that media-industry veteran Craig Heiting has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Business Development. He is charged with accelerating the already dramatic growth of video producers and video services on the global Wurl Network.

Heiting joins Wurl from Vubiquity, a division of communications services and technology company Amdocs. At Vubiquity, Heiting served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development, responsible for all North American sales revenues from MVPDs, OTT services, studios and cable networks. Heiting also has held executive leadership positions with several media tech companies, including Deluxe Entertainment, where as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development he was instrumental in creating the company's digital distribution division.

Read the full announcement here.

