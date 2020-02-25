WOW partners with fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV

CHARLESTON, S.C. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider, today announced they are enabling an additional choice for new HSD customers in Charleston -- easy access to over-the-top (OTT) services as an alternative to traditional cable television. Powered by WOW!'s robust network, new customers in Charleston can choose their preferred streaming service and package giving them complete control to choose the services that fit their lifestyle and budget.

In partnership with fuboTV, Philo, SlingTV and YouTube TV, WOW! will help customers cut the cord and easily move to a live TV streaming service to access their favorite channels on their terms without the need for additional equipment and fees. New customers will receive free in-home set up along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick, allowing them to access these top streaming services, delivered over WOW!'s powerful broadband HSD network, with speeds up to 1 Gig.

"WOW! has always put a high value on offering choices to consumers. This is one more way we're empowering customers to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Our robust broadband network is the natural choice for HSD customers in Charleston who want to access streaming services on their terms."

The trial comes as more and more traditional cable customers choose to cut the cord every year. According to public filings highlighted in a recent Wall Street Journal article, the pace at which people are abandoning traditional pay-TV packages accelerated by more than 70% last year, as prices continued to rise and consumers gravitated to more affordable streaming options. Additionally, large cable and satellite companies lost about 5.5 million traditional pay-TV customers last year.

