WOW hires new CFO and CCO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the appointment of John S. Rego as chief financial officer and Shannon Campain as chief commercial officer. Rego and Campain assume their roles as the company continues to grow and strengthen its broadband product and services offerings, while delivering award-winning service to its customers.

John S. Rego to serve as Chief Financial Officer

Rego is an experienced public company CFO who joins WOW! with 36 years of finance, accounting and operational experience. He has a track-record of driving growth and shareholder value. He was most recently CFO for Telaria, Inc. (sold to the Rubicon Project), and prior to that was CFO for Virgin Galactic. He also served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Vonage Holdings Corp. for nearly eight years as they substantially grew their customer base. As chief financial officer at WOW!, Rego will lead the financial, accounting and investor relations teams and guide the company's operational efficiency. Rego assumes his role at WOW! on June 29.

Shannon Campain named Chief Commercial Officer

Campain joins WOW! on June 15 and brings more than 25 years of media and telecommunications experience to her role as chief commercial officer. Prior to this role, she led marketing, sales and digital strategy as a consultant for Fox Corporation and held a similar position at Discovery Communications where she led the brand's MotorTrend OTT offering. She was previously senior vice president and general manager for consumer markets at CenturyLink and spent 16 years at DirectTV/AT&T in various marketing roles with increasing responsibility. Campain was a significant contributor to DirecTV's industry leadership in customer growth and retention during those years.

Campain takes over for Nancy McGee who led the development and execution of marketing strategies for the company. McGee is retiring as chief marketing and sales officer following two years at WOW! and more than 25 years in the industry.

