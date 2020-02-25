Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

WOW embraces pay-TV cord-cutting

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/25/2020
Comment (0)

Pushing ahead on a strategy to prioritize high-margin broadband while also ceding some ground to streaming pay-TV service providers, competitive cable operator WideOpenWest (WOW) said it has teamed with a handful of OTT services for a trial in Charleston, SC.

For the test, WOW is marketing OTT-TV options from fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. This broad mix of virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) gives WOW broadband subs the ability to pick from a range of different service types and pricing packages. That includes skinny bundles like Sling TV, Philo's entertainment-focused service, as well as services that deliver bigger channel lineups, including select local broadcast channels, from YouTube TV and fuboTV.

WOW is promoting its streaming TV partners in Charleston, and offering new customers free broadband installs and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick.
WOW is promoting its streaming TV partners in Charleston, and offering new customers free broadband installs and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick.

WOW and the OTT-TV partners on board for the Charleston trial did not announce financial terms, including whether WOW is in line to receive a financial bounty for new OTT-TV subs it brings through the door.

WOW said the new OTT options will "help Charleston customers cut the cord." To help prime the pump, new customers will get a free in-home setup, along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick to access one of the streaming services WOW is promoting.

The Charleston trial follows a separate agreement announced last year between WOW and Philo, a sports-free service that starts at $20 per month.

"Our robust broadband network is the natural choice for HSD customers in Charleston who want to access streaming services on their terms," WOW CEO Teresa Elder said in a statement. WOW offers uncapped residential broadband service, including a 1 Gbit/s tier across the vast majority of its footprint.

Why this matters
The trial follows a broader trend in which cable operators continue to focus on high-margin broadband service while not worrying about saving less profitable video customers who don't want a traditional big pay-TV bundle. In turn, the pilot in Charleston gives WOW's OTT-TV partners more exposure to cord-cutters that, if successful, could lead WOW to implement similar deals in its other markets, such as Auburn, Ala.; Chicago; Detroit; Cleveland, Ohio; and Knoxville, Tenn.

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable industry! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 16-18. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – cable operators and communications service providers get in free!

WOW joins a growing list of cable ops and wireline broadband service providers that are happy to cede some of those pay-TV subs to OTT providers so long as those consumers continue to get broadband from them. Just this week, for example, Windstream announced a similar partnership with YouTube TV.

That trend is also gaining ground amid the broader erosion of the US pay-TV market. In Q4 2019 alone, traditional US pay-TV service providers lost 1.49 million video subs, while vMVPDs gained about 630,000 subs.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
Liquid OTN Drives the Popularity of OTN Premium Private Lines By Huawei
Tapping 5G-Era Storage to Turn Data Into Business Opportunities By Peter Zhou, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE