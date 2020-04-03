WOW debuts WOW tv+ in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider, recently introduced a new video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers in Columbus, Ohio. The Android TV-based platform delivers on customer expectations with popular live channel packages, cloud DVR, and access to a deep On Demand library.

WOW! tv+ features a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and easy access to streaming apps through the Google Play Store without the need to change inputs. Its intuitive content discovery is curated in an easy-to-navigate manner, which provides customers with an improved video experience and gets them to their favorite shows quickly.

The company's move to an IP-delivered video offering allows WOW! to better leverage its industry-leading broadband network, enable faster and easier installs, and support Internet of Things devices that more consumers are now bringing into their homes.

WOW! recently partnered with fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV to provide another choice for its customers in Charleston, South Carolina, in order to help them move seamlessly to streaming services.

