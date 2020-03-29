WOW CEO Teresa Elder hospitalized with COVID-19

Competitive cable operator WideOpenWest announced Sunday that company CEO Teresa Elder was admitted to a Denver hospital on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bill Case, WOW's chief information officer, will serve as acting CEO as Elder recovers. Additionally, cable industry pioneer and WOW board chairman Jeff Marcus will temporarily take on a formal leadership role as executive chairman, the company said.

Teresa Elder Elder was named CEO of WOW in December 2017.

Elder had been working remotely since March 16, following WOW's decision to transition all non-essential positions to work-from-home status, WOW said.

Elder was named CEO and appointed to the board of WOW in December 2017, succeeding Steven Cochran, who is now SVP and CFO of Cable One/Sparklight. Prior to joining WOW, Elder was the founding president of Clearwire Wholesale (now part of Sprint), and is also late of Vodafone Ireland and AT&T Broadband (now part of Comcast).

"All of WOW! is united in wishing Teresa a quick and full recovery," Marcus said in a statement. "The board, her leadership team and every WOW! employee offers their support and prayers to her and her family." As of Sunday evening, Colorado confirmed 326 hospitalizations and 48 total deaths related to COVID-19 and a total of more than 2,300 coronavirus cases, according to The Denver Post.

