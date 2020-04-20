WOW CEO returns after COVID-19 scare

Teresa Elder, the CEO of competitive cable operator WideOpenWest, has returned to work and "assumed her full duties" about three weeks after she was hospitalized after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the company announced Monday.

WOW CEO Teresa Elder.

Elder was admitted to a Denver-area hospital March 27, and was treated there over a course of five and a half days. She was discharged from the hospital on April 1 and has recovered fully at home, WOW added.

Elder, an exec late of Clearwire Wholesale, Vodafone Ireland and AT&T Broadband (now part of Comcast), was named CEO of WOW and appointed to the company's board in December 2017.

Bill Case, WOW's chief information officer, served as acting CEO during Elder's absence and recovery. Cable industry pioneer and WOW board chairman Jeff Marcus had also stepped up to serve as executive chairman during that time.

WOW transitioned all non-essential positions to work-from-home status on March 16. WOW, among the US ISPs to join FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's "Keep Americans Connected Pledge," has also moved to resolve service call issues without requiring techs to enter customer homes. As part of that effort, techs are delivering self-install kits and remaining nearby to help customers complete their installations.

