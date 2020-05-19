WOW boosts response to COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband services provider, announced today several ways it is helping to ease stress, recognize employee dedication, keep customers connected, and support communities as COVID-19 continues to spread.

In an effort to support employees, WOW! leaders have stepped up in a big way to bolster the company's Arm-in-Arm (ANA) fund, an employee-funded program that provides financial support to other employees who need it. Recently, WOW!'s entire executive leadership team has committed significant portions of their paychecks to seed the ANA fund which will be available to employees experiencing hardships. In addition, leaders throughout the company have made large donations to food banks across its service footprint to support the communities where WOW! employees live, work, and learn.

In an effort to support its customers in this economically stressful time, WOW! recently renewed its commitment to the FCC Pledge to Keep Americans Connected through the end of June. Two months ago, WOW! was part of the inaugural group of cable industry leaders that agreed to not disconnect essential services for customers having financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally and in line with social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC, WOW! provides contact-less installations for new customers who have purchased its high-speed internet service or Whole-Home WiFi product. Self-installation kits are delivered to the customer's door and include the needed equipment, modems, and Whole-Home WiFi units, along with step-by-step instructions. A significant number of current installations are now being done without any face-to-face interaction between a customer and a technician, reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. If technicians need to enter a customer's home, they wear personal protective equipment, like gloves and masks, and are careful to use hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to wipe down equipment or anything else they may touch in the home. At this time, WOW! has had only two positive cases of COVID-19 among its frontline employees.

WOW!'s robust broadband network has the capacity to handle increased usage, including video streaming, as more people work and learn from home. The network is designed to deliver consistent, high-performing connectivity without disruption and without imposing data caps.

Read the full announcement here.

WideOpenWest