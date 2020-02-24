Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Windstream teams with YouTube TV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/24/2020
Comment (0)

Adding another pay-TV option for its broadband customers, Windstream has struck a partnership with YouTube TV, the OTT-TV service that now has more than 2 million customers.

Financial terms were not announced, so it's not clear if Windstream gets a cut of YouTube TV revenues or if it will simply receive a bounty of some sort for any new YouTube TV customers it brings in the door. But Windstream is now marketing YouTube TV as a cord-cutting option that provides access to live and local TV. YouTube TV's baseline service starts at $49.99 per month for a lineup of more than 70 channels (including local broadcast TV stations in many US markets), a cloud DVR and up to six simultaneous streams per account.

Windstream is promoting YouTube TV to broadband customers, but continues to provide other pay-TV options, including its own Kinetic TV streaming service (developed with MobiTV) and bundles featuring the DirecTV satellite TV service.
Windstream is promoting YouTube TV to broadband customers, but continues to provide other pay-TV options, including its own Kinetic TV streaming service (developed with MobiTV) and bundles featuring the DirecTV satellite TV service.

Windstream confirmed that it will continue to support and offer Kinetic TV, an app-based TV streaming service introduced last year in partnership with MobiTV that supplanted an earlier-generation IPTV offering powered by Mediaroom (now part of MediaFirst). Windstream initially introduced Kinetic TV last year in North Georgia, offering it on an operator-supplied Android TV box as well as a mix of retail streaming platforms, including mobile iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV devices and smart TVs, Apple TV boxes and web browsers.

Why this matters
The arrangement will give YouTube TV more exposure to Windstream's broadband customer base, which stood at 1.23 million at the end of 2019 after Windstream added 9,300 new subs in Q4.

Windstream is the latest broadband service provider to strike up a partnership with YouTube TV. YouTube TV, which has more than 2 million subscribers, inked a similar deal last year with Verizon focused on the telco's Fios Internet and 5G Home customers. More recently, Verizon has been touting YouTube TV for a new "Mix & Match" offering that leads with broadband service.

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable and video industries! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 16-18. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – cable operators, video providers and other communications service providers get in free!

For Windstream, the OTT-TV-focused partnership provides another way for the company to maintain a video relationship with broadband subs, complementing its other pay-TV options, including its own Kinetic TV streaming service and bundles featuring DirecTV's satellite TV service.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng By Huawei
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE