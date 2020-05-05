WideOpenWest rolls WOW! tv+ into Cleveland and mid-Michigan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Cleveland and Mid-Michigan are the latest markets to offer its new video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers.

The Android TV-based platform features popular live channel packages, cloud DVR, and access to a deep On Demand library. It also includes a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and easy access to streaming apps through the Google Play Store without the need to change inputs. Its intuitive content discovery is curated in an easy-to-navigate manner, which provides customers with an improved video experience and gets them to their favorite shows quickly.

The company's move to an IP-delivered video offering allows WOW! to better leverage its industry-leading broadband network, enable fast and easy contactless installs, and support Internet of Things devices that more consumers are now bringing into their homes.

