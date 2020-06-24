Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldSecuring Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Why Amazon is sizing up a 'live' video play for Prime Video

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/24/2020
Comment (0)

Pay-TV is in decline, but a linear, lean-back experience fueled by curated digital "channels" is far from dead. Free, ad-based services such as Pluto TV (now part of ViacomCBS) and Xumo (now part of Comcast) that create broadcast-like TV services by stitching together formatted, curated playlists of content. These efforts show the model for "live" TV still has a prominent place among consumers even as more of them turn to streaming for their video fix.

Amazon apparently sees this, too, as the company gears up to bring a slate of 24/7 live programming to its popular Prime Video services, according to this report from Protocol. In addition to uncovering recent Amazon job postings about the project, Protocol also reports that the company is "actively pursuing" deals to license live and linear programming.

The report also notes that Amazon has some experience in this area and a few building blocks already in place. For example, Amazon offers live programming through partnerships with Cheddar (the news service now owned by Altice USA) and ABC for a dedicated news app on Amazon's Fire TV platform, and offers a program guide for services sold through its Amazon Channels business.

Amazon Prime Video

Though Amazon's full definition of "live" is to be determined in this instance, it will likely take the form of a free, ad-supported offering. Industry watchers say it's unlikely that Amazon is working on a fully fledged pay-TV service akin to those offered by virtual multichannel video programming distributors such as YouTube TV and Sling TV.

"That market is already well-served and, frankly, it's a limited market as we see the subscriber growth numbers slow dramatically," Colin Dixon, founder and chief analyst at nScreenMedia, said.

At the same time, the market is seeing strong growth from ad-supported virtual, linear offerings from Pluto TV, Xumo and others. Consumers are more reluctant than ever to pay big bucks for a traditional pay-TV service. Still, the consumer desire for linear video content has not vanished even as they continue to flock to subscription or ad-based VoD services.

"The truth is that in many homes, people just like to have the TV on," Dixon said. Linear, lean-back TV that just plays "is still a very important use case," he adds, pointing out that it also fits like a glove with advertising, which also happens to be one of the new areas that Amazon is set on conquering with its IMDb service.

"There's a massive library of content out there [from Amazon] that could be monetized in this way," Dixon said.

A 'natural next step' for Prime Video
Adding a lean-back experience to Prime Video could make a lot of sense for Amazon as it seeks new ways to complement and promote its on-demand offerings and to take fuller advantage of the content rights it has for its subscription and ad-supported video assets as well as for a limited amount of live sporting events through its deals with the National Football League and the English Premier League. A live-style offering could likewise give consumers another reason to engage with Prime Video more often and for longer period compared to focusing more heavily on the VoD side of the streaming ecosystem.

"It's easily monetized, and I think building a user experience that supports live is somewhat independent of what you put in it," Gary Schanman, a former Charter Communications video exec who runs a Denver-based media and tech consulting company called GB Monday, said. "A live TV experience is really just a big barker channel and could be a great way for them to promote all of their content library, from their on-demand Prime and IMDb TV content and create a home for their schedule-based sports rights."

"Live" TV can take on various forms. While sporting events are live, Amazon could approach to that model by stitching together on-demand titles into playlists that look like individual "channels" and promote other content and services available on Amazon Prime Video.

Those digital channels can easily be into a guide and resemble a live TV-type experience. Pluto TV, the free, ad-based streaming service that's now part of ViacomCBS, is one example of that approach. Peacock, NBCU's new streaming service, is also using a linear-style approach to promote the shows and movies that it's also offering on an on-demand basis.

"There's something to be said for a lean-back experience. It's a great way to help consumers discover content," Schanman said. "Ad-supported TV is a natural next step for Prime Video, which is all about providing incremental value to the larger Prime base and a way to help them discovery content on the service for both new, acquired and existing content in a much more traditional format."

"This dog will hunt," Dixon said, holding that it could supply Amazon with incremental video revenue and flesh out its overall streaming platform. "This is a very good business model."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
WarnerMedia to sunset HBO Go as HBO Max rises

WarnerMedia is also rebranding HBO Now as 'HBO' as AT&T-owned giant attempts to simplify its premium streaming offerings. Got that now?

WideOpenWest stops promoting its own pay-TV services online

Cable op still sells its new IPTV and legacy pay-TV products, but is suppressing their promotion as most of WOW's new customers opt for standalone broadband service.

Android TV set to make a run at the smart TV market

Deal to integrate Android TV in a line of TCL-made TVs amps up retail competition in the smart TV market and emerges as HBO Max runs into trouble getting distributed on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms.

Comcast teases 'interactive livestreams' for X1

Cable op is developing enhanced television applications for its pay-TV platform that will be powered by tech from Watchwith, the deep metadata company Comcast acquired in 2017.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE