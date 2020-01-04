Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

What's next for T-Mobile's TVision?

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/1/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile's plans for 5G dominated discussions after its merger with Sprint closed, but the company had little to say today about its grand scheme to take on the world of pay-TV. In fact, T-Mobile has said very little about its TV service plans during the entire two-year merger process.

But T-Mobile hinted there's much more to come as it prepares the next chapter in a TV story that began in early 2018 with the acquisition of Denver-based Layer3 TV, the company behind a big bundle, in-home pay-TV service that was rebranded as TVision in April 2019.

TVision's current offering runs on an operator-supplied IP set-top box, but future iterations of the service are expected to run on a wide range of third-party streaming platforms.
TVision's current offering runs on an operator-supplied IP set-top box, but future iterations of the service are expected to run on a wide range of third-party streaming platforms.

Other than the new splash of paint and some minor upgrades, not much else has changed with TVision of late. TVision availability remains limited to several US markets for a service that starts at $90 per month and features more than 154 channels and over 35,000 VoD titles. The service supports voice control (via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant) and runs on IP set-top boxes equipped with local DVR storage, 4K capabilities and some limited OTT app integrations.

While there's nothing new being announced today about T-Mobile's pay-TV plans, "TVision and home entertainment remain important parts of our longer term strategy," a T-Mobile official said via email, noting that the company expects to share more details later in the year.

According to multiple industry sources, T-Mobile has been retooling and redeveloping the technology platform it acquired from Layer3 TV because the legacy platform did not scale to T-Mobile's liking. While the need to retool played a part in the delayed rollout of a next-gen version of T-Mobile's TV service, the lengthy merger process with Sprint and the distractions that went along with it was another culprit, sources said.

Help from MobiTV
One of the companies working closely with T-Mobile on the next iteration of the operator's pay-TV platform is MobiTV, an Emeryville, Calif.-based company that has developed an app-based streaming platform in use by dozens of cable operators, telcos and other service providers that can run on a wide range of devices, including Android TV and Apple TV boxes, Roku and Amazon Fire TV players, and smartphones and tablets.

That approach seems to fit well with TVision's stated strategy to extend service beyond its own set-top box and run on "popular third-party TV platforms … That means getting TVision will be as simple as downloading an app – no box or extra equipment needed."

Another aim of the MobiTV partnership is to help T-Mobile develop and deploy video streaming services (or at least some specific tiers of services) that can be offered nationwide, a source familiar with the plan said. The current TVision offering is limited to select US cities such as Chicago; Dallas-Fort Worth; Los Angeles; New York City; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Washington, DC; and Longmont, Colo.

T-Mobile declined to comment on the MobiTV rumor, noting that it holds partnership discussions on many areas of its business. MobiTV, which has worked with T-Mobile on mobile-focused TV services in the past, has been asked for comment.

More details about T-Mobile's TV plans should be revealed in the coming weeks and months, but the company has already expressed a desire to bundle TVision with new wireless home Internet services that will be underpinned by the nationwide 5G network that will be spawned by the Sprint merger.

"We're getting ready for a world where 5G replaces home broadband and TVision Home will replace your cable TV – and launching a complete, high-end home TV service is a key part of that strategy," the company explains in its TVision FAQ.

T-Mobile paid about $325 million for Layer3 TV. According to an SEC filing, the carrying value of the goodwill associated with the company's Layer3 TV reporting unit was $218 million as of December 31, 2019.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE