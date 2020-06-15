WarnerMedia to sunset HBO Go as HBO Max rises

About two weeks into the HBO Max era, WarnerMedia is pushing ahead with branding changes that aim to eliminate consumer confusion surrounding the media giant's array of HBO-branded streaming services. However, those moves might ultimately cause even more confusion, at least in the near term.

Here's the general gist:

According to Variety, WarnerMedia is not simply converting everything and everyone to HBO Max, in part because it does not yet have agreements in place to offer HBO Max on two key platforms – Roku and Amazon's Fire TV. However, HBO Now (which, as you might recall, is becoming "HBO") is accessible on Roku and Fire TV.

Easy peasy, right? Well, the Twitterverse had some fun with it, anyway.

me trying to understand how hbo is trying to sunset hbo go so hbo now could become hbo when hbo max also exists pic.twitter.com/y9xGSpWlD4 — angel mendoza (@angelmendoza___) June 13, 2020

This whole confusion with HBO Go, HBO Max and HBO Now, reminds me of: pic.twitter.com/qhDS5AdjPn — Cynthia Ⓥ🐾 (@_cynthaquil) June 12, 2020

"It's simple:

1st there was HBO Go

2nd there was HBO Now

3rd there was HBO Max

HBO Go will go

And HBO Max is now HBO."



So what's HBO?



"Where you go for HBO Max."



Not HBO Go?



"There is no HBO Go."



Which was 1st?



"But not now."



And HBO now?



"Had to go."



Where?



"3rd base!" pic.twitter.com/1BbVXJVhNn — Please Wear Your Mask (@DanSlott) June 12, 2020

It's really simple, folks:



HBO Go --> HBO Max

HBO Now --> HBO

HBO --> HBO Go

HBO Max --> wait hold on let me start over https://t.co/qyPjsQsDXc — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 12, 2020

HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FrMUOU07QV — Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) June 14, 2020

HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO When, HBO How? pic.twitter.com/7Vfuz1FwZ7 — Nor Known To Life (@Quotemeorelse) June 12, 2020

hbo go confuse the shit out of everyone pic.twitter.com/Ss9vYaPrXx — tad wifflebawl, expert (@tadwifflebawl) June 12, 2020

It's not TV, it's HBO. I mean, NOW it's HBO. Not HBO Now. I mean, it's HBO, not HBO Max. HBO Max is It's HBO meets So Much More. HBO Now is just HBO. HBO GO is HBO Now, now. — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) June 12, 2020

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading