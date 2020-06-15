WarnerMedia to sunset HBO Go as HBO Max rises

About two weeks into the HBO Max era, WarnerMedia is pushing ahead with branding changes that aim to eliminate consumer confusion surrounding the media giant's array of HBO-branded streaming services. However, those moves might ultimately cause even more confusion, at least in the near term.
Here's the general gist:
According to Variety, WarnerMedia is not simply converting everything and everyone to HBO Max, in part because it does not yet have agreements in place to offer HBO Max on two key platforms – Roku and Amazon's Fire TV. However, HBO Now (which, as you might recall, is becoming "HBO") is accessible on Roku and Fire TV.
Easy peasy, right? Well, the Twitterverse had some fun with it, anyway.
me trying to understand how hbo is trying to sunset hbo go so hbo now could become hbo when hbo max also exists pic.twitter.com/y9xGSpWlD4— angel mendoza (@angelmendoza___) June 13, 2020
This whole confusion with HBO Go, HBO Max and HBO Now, reminds me of: pic.twitter.com/qhDS5AdjPn— Cynthia Ⓥ🐾 (@_cynthaquil) June 12, 2020
"It's simple:— Please Wear Your Mask (@DanSlott) June 12, 2020
1st there was HBO Go
2nd there was HBO Now
3rd there was HBO Max
HBO Go will go
And HBO Max is now HBO."
So what's HBO?
"Where you go for HBO Max."
Not HBO Go?
"There is no HBO Go."
Which was 1st?
"But not now."
And HBO now?
"Had to go."
Where?
"3rd base!" pic.twitter.com/1BbVXJVhNn
It's really simple, folks:— Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 12, 2020
HBO Go --> HBO Max
HBO Now --> HBO
HBO --> HBO Go
HBO Max --> wait hold on let me start over https://t.co/qyPjsQsDXc
HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FrMUOU07QV— Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) June 14, 2020
HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO When, HBO How? pic.twitter.com/7Vfuz1FwZ7— Nor Known To Life (@Quotemeorelse) June 12, 2020
hbo go confuse the shit out of everyone pic.twitter.com/Ss9vYaPrXx— tad wifflebawl, expert (@tadwifflebawl) June 12, 2020
It's not TV, it's HBO. I mean, NOW it's HBO. Not HBO Now. I mean, it's HBO, not HBO Max. HBO Max is It's HBO meets So Much More. HBO Now is just HBO. HBO GO is HBO Now, now.— Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) June 12, 2020
