Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

WarnerMedia to sunset HBO Go as HBO Max rises

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/15/2020
Comment (0)

About two weeks into the HBO Max era, WarnerMedia is pushing ahead with branding changes that aim to eliminate consumer confusion surrounding the media giant's array of HBO-branded streaming services. However, those moves might ultimately cause even more confusion, at least in the near term.

Here's the general gist:

  • WarnerMedia will phase out HBO Go, the multiscreen streaming app for customers who subscribe to HBO through a pay-TV distributor, this summer and replace it with HBO Max, the new super-sized subscription VoD service that launched on May 27. HBO Go, a service that debuted back in February 2010, will sunset on July 31, 2020. This change covers pay-TV customers who get HBO through providers that have inked deals for HBO Max, including Altice USA, AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, YouTube TV, Hulu, Verizon and operators that are part of the National Cable Television Cooperative.

  • However, consumers who subscribe to HBO through a pay-TV partner that still lacks a distribution deal for HBO Max (Dish Network and Sling TV are two prime examples) can still use their login credentials to access HBO content via the web, at hbogo.com, through August 31. Expect WarnerMedia to use this temporary period to buy some time to apply a bit more pressure on Dish to strike up a deal for HBO Max.

  • HBO Now, a standalone, OTT-delivered HBO subscription service introduced about five years ago, will be rebranded as "HBO."

    According to Variety, WarnerMedia is not simply converting everything and everyone to HBO Max, in part because it does not yet have agreements in place to offer HBO Max on two key platforms – Roku and Amazon's Fire TV. However, HBO Now (which, as you might recall, is becoming "HBO") is accessible on Roku and Fire TV.

    Easy peasy, right? Well, the Twitterverse had some fun with it, anyway.

    Related posts:

    — Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    More Blogs from The Bauminator
    WideOpenWest stops promoting its own pay-TV services online

    Cable op still sells its new IPTV and legacy pay-TV products, but is suppressing their promotion as most of WOW's new customers opt for standalone broadband service.

    Android TV set to make a run at the smart TV market

    Deal to integrate Android TV in a line of TCL-made TVs amps up retail competition in the smart TV market and emerges as HBO Max runs into trouble getting distributed on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms.

    Comcast teases 'interactive livestreams' for X1

    Cable op is developing enhanced television applications for its pay-TV platform that will be powered by tech from Watchwith, the deep metadata company Comcast acquired in 2017.

    Small US cable op scraps its data cap

    Antietam Broadband has eliminated its data usage plans and data caps permanently after relaxing those policies temporarily during the pandemic. Antietam's move could pressure other cable ops to follow suit.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
    June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
    June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
    June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
    June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
    Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
    A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE