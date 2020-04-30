WarnerMedia folds in Xandr advanced ad unit

NEW YORK – AT&T is taking the next step in its transformation as a modern media company. Today, AT&T announced WarnerMedia and Xandr are combining to create a better advertising value proposition for brands, publishers and consumers alike.

Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia & President, WarnerMedia International will oversee all advertising responsibilities across AT&T.

This unification will enable brands and agencies to gain access to the broadest and most effective advertising solutions including the highest-quality content and environments, leading advanced TV products, and intelligent digital advertising capabilities. Kirk McDonald, Chief Business Officer, Xandr will continue to lead Xandr, reporting directly to Zeiler.

By combining with WarnerMedia, Xandr will continue to offer advanced media and technology solutions, including Addressable video, and a premium advertising marketplace powered by the Xandr Invest platform for buyers and the Xandr Monetize platform for sellers. Not just a platform for AT&T's media portfolio, Xandr's marketplace is made up of premium third-party publishers and programmers. Xandr will continue to work alongside partners independently to scale this marketplace.

