RYE BROOK, N.Y. – Vyve Broadband announced today that it has completed the purchase of FamilyView Cablevision in and around areas of Pickens and Anderson Counties of South Carolina.

Vyve has already begun the upgrades to the FamilyView Cablevision system to deliver broadband speeds up to Vyve Gig (1,000Mbps), which is consistent with the Company upgrade strategy across the country.

Vyve Broadband