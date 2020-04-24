Vyve snaps up FamilyView Cablevision

RYE BROOK, N.Y. – Vyve Broadband announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the FamilyView Cablevision asset in and around Clemsen and Central (Pickens and Anderson Counties,) South Carolina.

This 'tuck in' acquisition will complement Vyve's existing footprint in South Carolina. Vyve currently provides high-speed internet, television and voice services to residential and business customers in rural markets across 16 states.

Upon close of the acquisition the FamilyView Cablevision system will be upgraded to deliver broadband speeds up to a Gig (1,000Mbps), which is consistent with the Company upgrade strategy across the country.

