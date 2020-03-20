Virgin Media gets new movie releases from NBCU

LONDON – Virgin Media customers will be able to watch new cinema releases from NBCUniversal at home Virgin Media has secured a deal with NBCUniversal, which, for the first time, will allow its customers to watch some of the studio's new releases on the same day they hit cinemas.

Soon, Virgin Media customers will be able to watch DreamWorks Animation's newest film Trolls World Tour, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Trolls, on Monday 6 April – the same day as its UK cinema release.

NBCUniversal titles that are currently in theatrical release will also be available on-demand on Virgin Media Store from Friday 20 March. This includes recent films from Universal Pictures and its speciality label Focus Features such as The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma.

Given the rapidly evolving and unique circumstances that have currently made it difficult to view films in theatres, NBCUniversal has partnered with Virgin Media in an agreement that would allow its customers to rent some of NBCUniversal's new movies as soon as they are available in cinemas.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: "In these challenging times, its great news for our customers that they won't be missing out on the latest cinema releases. At a click of a button, friends and families can sit back, relax and enjoy the latest blockbusters from the comfort of their sofa."

Virgin Media is also helping its customers stay connected to the people and things that matter most right now.

From Monday 23rd March, over 2.7 million Pay Monthly customers will be given unlimited minutes to landlines and other mobile numbers, plus a 10GB data boost, at no extra cost, for a month.

Other extended extras will be coming in the near future.

These NBCU titles will be available in the Virgin Media Store, priced at £15.99, and rentals are for 48 hours. This is available for all Virgin Media customers

More information on what Virgin Media is doing for its customers in response to Covid-19 can be found here > https://www.virginmedia.com/help/coronavirus-update

