Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Virgin Media broadband subs have downloaded an extra 325GB during pandemic

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/17/2020
Comment (0)

Virgin Media, the UK's largest cable operator, has shed new light on network usage trends during the pandemic, disclosing that broadband customers have been downloading an extra 3.4 gigabytes of data per day on average compared to the download levels seen in February 2020.

Virgin Media estimates that this equates to every customer watching two movies – or about 2.5 hours of Netflix videos – each day on top of their broadband usage levels prior to the implementation of stay at home orders. Notably, Netflix and other popular streaming services defaulted to standard-definition streaming video quality in Europe to help ISPs get a grip on network traffic spikes fueled by lockdowns.

During the busiest week of the lockdown, Virgin Media customers were downloading a third more data than before, consuming an extra 32.5GB of data compared to February.

With everything rolled up, Virgin Media estimates that its broadband customers, on average, have downloaded an extra 325GB of data during the three months or so since lockdown versus pre-pandemic levels over the same time period.

Virgin Media noted that 99% of its broadband customers currently subscribe to a data tier of 100 Mbit/s or more.

Similar to what US cable operators are seeing, Virgin Media has also seen a big increase in upstream data traffic as more consumers work and play at home and utilize Zoom and other videoconferencing apps on the residential network at a much greater rate.

Among the raw numbers, Virgin Media said customers are uploading an extra 3.7GB per week, enough for each customer to make about 14 hours of one-on-one "high-quality" video calls on Zoom or to send about 185,000 emails.

On a regional basis, Virgin Media customers in London have been downloading 20% more through the pandemic period, compared to a 10% rise in Wales, which marked the lowest regional increase for the cable op. Meanwhile, Virgin Media's subs in Northern Ireland had the greatest peak usage among the MSO's service areas, and Scottish customers downloaded the least of all the UK regions during the busiest 8 p.m.-10 p.m. period, the company said.

Virgin Media noted that overall data consumption has come down a bit recently, though a doubling of upstream usage during daytime hours has remained.

Among other high-level findings, Virgin Media said April was the busiest month on record on the cable operator's network, with usage in May close behind. However, Virgin Media maintains that its network held up to the surge with capacity to spare.

Virgin Media's parent company, Liberty Global, has stressed that the spikes in traffic levels during the pandemic have not forced a need to make any major changes to its general network upgrade and capacity plans.

Speaking at a next-gen cable event last week focused on Europe and hosted by Light Reading, Liberty Global VP of technology Bill Warga noted that the company might consider making some minor changes to its upgrade plans on a targeted, case-by-case basis should parts of the network see higher than normal congestion occurring in the upstream.

"But it's mostly business-as-usual for us with scalable upgrades that we do on a yearly basis and the capex that we put into that," Warga said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE