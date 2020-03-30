Vidgo pitches promotional pricing during COVID-19 crisis

ATLANTA – With millions of Americans confined to their homes during the public health crisis, Vidgo, a rapidly growing prepaid streaming TV provider, wants to remind the public that its' mobile platform offers a fun & interactive Social TV experience. Social TV, powered by Kiswe Mobile, Inc., is a revolutionary way to watch live TV - together while apart!

Vidgo customers can log in to the Vidgo app, invite their friends & family to a watch party and interact during their favorite live TV shows. Discuss a rose ceremony, talk trash, post gifs or create hilarious live reactions all on the same screen without interrupting the show.

In addition, Vidgo is announcing promotional pricing on all programming packages so that consumers can enjoy Social TV for a discount. For a limited time, English programming packages will start at $29.99 and Spanish-language packages will start at just $9.99.

"$29.99 is the lowest cost streaming package out there that includes all of the ESPN, Disney, ABC and Fox channels, as well as other great channels from A&E, Discovery, Viacom, NFL Network, and Hallmark," said Shane Cannon, Vidgo's President.

Vidgo