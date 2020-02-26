Vidgo adds social TV features, support for Chromecast and AirPlay

ATLANTA – Vidgo, a leading low cost and innovative streaming TV provider, announces new platform improvements and special Social TV features aimed at cord-cutters. Vidgo’s latest app updates for iOS and Android include the ability to cast Vidgo service from a phone to a TV with either Apple’s AirPlay or Chromecast. Vidgo’s Roku update created interface improvements that simplify browsing and streamline our customers' ability to find the shows that they want to watch. Vidgo management has listened to subscriber feedback and these updates are the result of our team’s commitment to providing the best in class streaming TV service to our customers. We will continue to refine our apps and add exciting new features as often as possible - look for an update to Fire TV coming soon!

The Vidgo mobile app introduced the world to Social TV – an immersive TV watching experience that allows users to chat live during their favorite shows. Our newest update adds YouTube to the Vidgo platform and our customers can now get together for virtual YouTube parties. Groups of friends can have a ton of fun watching and interacting with YouTube in real-time, cueing up their favorite YouTube videos to watch together.

More exciting updates are coming soon, including Live React, a Social TV feature that allows users to post brief live streams of themselves. For example, a user might post their instant reaction to a wild dunk during a basketball game, a touchdown during a football game or during the rose ceremony of their favorite reality dating series.

