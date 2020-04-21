Verizon Media beefs up streaming platform

LOS ANGELES – Verizon Media has launched a range of capabilities to enable broadcasters, content owners and service providers to grow audiences and monetize content in new ways. These include advanced advertising tools that improve transparency in the bidding process and track ad performance. Additional features that maximize audience reach and enhance live event streaming have also been announced.

Advanced Advertising

Verizon Media Smartplay Prebid is a server-side integration that exposes inventory and conducts auctions faster with more demand partners using the prebid open-source framework. This low-risk solution is easy to implement and opens up content owner supply to more demand partners, allows for fair market competition, and provides visibility into content value with price transparency.

Content Control and Syndication

In order to maximize audience reach, content publishers want their content seen by viewers on the broadest range of platforms. Verizon Media Control addresses this need with optimized capabilities that make it possible to curate content, simulate live channels and syndicate to multiple platforms within a single platform.

Channel Scheduling allows content owners to create virtual live linear experiences using assets from their VOD library, a live feed, or a live event. This eliminates the need for expensive broadcast playout technologies to curate and develop new channels for their audiences. Output Syndication empowers content owners to publish streams directly to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. Future enhancements will enable content owners to add elements of personalization beyond ads and publish directly to dMVPD and OTT platforms, all of which can be done from a single user interface.

Already a leader in live event streaming, Verizon Media continues to provide a scalable platform backed by a managed service team. Verizon Media has enhanced its ingest, encoding, and CDN capabilities to deliver live content in 4K HDR, with the TV-like picture quality viewers expect. Recent testing of concurrent viewers on the platform has now reached the 10 million viewer threshold, surpassing the scale seen in recent large live events.

