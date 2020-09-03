Velocix beefs up CDN stream density

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Velocix, the world's leading provider of carrier-grade IP video streaming solutions, has announced new ultra-high density CDN edge caching software that delivers up to four times the streaming output of previous server generations.

The company's latest software release has been optimised to run on commercial-off-the-shelf reference platforms featuring AMD chips and solid state NVMe drives, substantially reducing the amount of hardware required to scale-out IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) video services delivered to consumers over wireline and 5G wireless networks.

Velocix has already received a large order for the new CDN software from a top tier multiple systems operator (MSO) that is significantly expanding its IP streaming services in multiple countries this year. Many of the largest and most successful service providers throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia, including Vodafone, Liberty Global, Telefonica and T-Mobile, use Velocix technology to power their premium IP video service offerings.

Velocix will showcase its new carrier-grade video streaming technology, along with its programmatic TV advertising solution and managed services offering, at the upcoming NAB 2020 show in Las Vegas, Nevada (April 19-22 2020, booth – Renaissance, Deluxe-B).

