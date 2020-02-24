TPG Capital acquires EnTouch Systems

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, Grande, Wave today announced the acquisition of EnTouch Systems, Inc. (EnTouch), adding its robust residential and business services in Houston, TX to the organization's portfolio. The transaction is expected to close later this year and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Upon closing, this acquisition will add approximately 22,000 customers to its operations in Texas.

EnTouch provides high-speed internet, video, voice and home security services to the fast-growing greater Houston, TX area and is a natural fit and extension of the combined company's existing Grande Communications footprint in Texas, which includes Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Waco and Midland/Odessa. Houlihan Lokey served as EnTouch's financial advisor on the sale process.

Entering Houston will solidify the companies' presence in 8 of the top 10 designated market areas in the U.S.

In 2017, TPG Capital, the global private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, acquired RCN and Grande Communications. In 2018, the organization completed its acquisition of Wave Broadband, creating the sixth largest cable provider in the U.S. Now a nationwide broadband service platform, the organization provides industry-leading high-speed internet, broadband products, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States.

TPG Capital

EnTouch Systems