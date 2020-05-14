Top US pay-TV providers lost record 2.06M subs in Q1 2020

DURHAM, NH – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – lost about 2,065,000 net video subscribers in 1Q 2020, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 1,025,000 subscribers in 1Q 2019.

The top pay-TV providers account for 83.9 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having 45.2 million video subscribers, satellite TV services 24.1 million subscribers, the top telephone companies 8.2 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services 6.4 million subscribers.

Key findings for the quarter include:

Satellite TV services lost about 1,030,000 subscribers in 1Q 2020 – compared to a loss of about 810,000 subscribers in 1Q 2019

The top seven cable companies lost about 595,000 video subscribers in 1Q 2020 – compared to a loss of about 335,000 subscribers in 1Q 2019

The top telephone companies lost about 125,000 video subscribers in 1Q 2020 – compared to a loss of about 105,000 subscribers in 1Q 2019

The top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) services (Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV NOW) lost about 320,000 subscribers in 1Q 2020 – compared to about 225,000 net adds in 1Q 2019

