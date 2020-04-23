Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

TiVo's latest victory over Comcast at the ITC appears to be a hollow one

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/23/2020
Comment (0)

TiVo claimed victory Thursday after the International Trade Commission reaffirmed a ruling last year handed down by an ITC administrative law judge that Comcast's X1 platform infringed on certain intellectual property held by Rovi, a TiVo subsidiary.

But a closer look at that claim indicates it's a somewhat hollow victory for TiVo in part because Comcast has long removed the feature in question.

Per the initial determination made last June, the judge found no violation on two of three patents addressed (five other patents asserted in this particular ITC case had already been tossed out). The part of the ruling that stuck centered on Rovi/TiVo US patent No. 7,779,011: "Method and system for dynamically processing ambiguous, reduced text search queries and highlighting results thereof."

The '011 patent applied to a relatively minor feature in Comcast's X1 platform that highlighted search results when users entered inquiries into the system with the cable operator's remote control. Comcast confirmed that the feature has already been excised and that disabling it does not prevent search results from being presented.

TiVo shares were unmoved on the final ITC ruling, sticking at $6.50 each in after-hours trading Thursday.

TiVo and Comcast had different opinions on the consequences of today's final ITC ruling. TiVo believes it's a big deal while Comcast says it really amounts to nothing.

"This is yet another win for TiVo – our second victory against Comcast this year," Arvin Patel, EVP and chief intellectual property officer at Rovi Corp., said in a statement. "Today's final determination in our second ITC case against Comcast reaffirms that Comcast's X1 entertainment experience continues to violate TiVo's patent rights. These rulings confirm that Comcast is subject to the ITC's jurisdiction and cannot avoid liability for infringing TiVo's patents."

"Rovi is once again misleading the public about its litigation with Comcast," a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement. "Today's order will have no impact on either our customers or our business. Rovi has admitted – and the ITC ruled – that our current system is non-infringing since we previously removed the insignificant highlighting feature related to the patent addressed in this ruling."

TiVo's Patel shot back with this: "It's unfortunate that the real losers today are Comcast's customers, who lose a valuable feature of their viewing experience because Comcast is unwilling to pay fair value for the technology. Comcast has now been forced by the courts to remove valuable search features from its products. Comcast's response is not surprising as this is the second ITC case they’ve lost this year."

Lengthy litigation
So far, neither side has blinked.

TiVo, which is in the process of merging with Xperi, has pledged to continue to sue Comcast until the operator enters a "fair licensing agreement with TiVo and pays us what it owes."

Speaking on an earnings call last August, TiVo CEO Dave Shull said his company will keep the legal heat on until Comcast comes to heel, asserting that TiVo has "hundreds of patents that we believe are valid against Comcast."

Comcast, whose license with TiVo/Rovi expired on March 31, 2016, has argued that it developed the technologies underpinning X1 in-house while holding that TiVo's asserted intellectual property is out of date.

The ITC's final ruling on this matter merely resolves just one aspect of ongoing litigation between TiVo and Comcast that has been fought at the ITC and in civil courts. A final decision in yet another ITC investigation into allegations against Comcast is expected in Q4 2020. That case centers on cloud and DVR recording systems, according to Bloomberg.

Last fall, Comcast restored a remote DVR recording function for video streaming apps for web browsers and mobile devices after two TiVo patents expired. Comcast had pulled that function from its Xfinity Stream app in November 2017 following a limited exclusion order from the ITC favoring TiVo.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE