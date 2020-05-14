TiVo teams to study 360-degree video on head-mounted devices

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announces an innovative partnership with the University of Waterloo that will begin with a project investigating methods to enhance the user quality-of-experience for 360º omnidirectional video on head mounted devices.

The research will be led by the University of Waterloo's, Professor Zhou Wang, whose research includes signal and image processing, computational vision and pattern analysis, multimedia coding and communications, and biomedical signal and image processing.

The first phase of the partnership will be a project targeting the development of perceptual quality-of-experience assessment methods, with the further aim of developing perceptual encoding and streaming methods to improve performance, resulting in contributions to the practical use and standardization of 360º omnidirectional videos used in, among other applications, immersive content experiences. This creative project will enable the University to further the impressive research done by Dr. Wang while adding innovation to TiVo's world-class patent portfolio.

Read the full announcement here.

