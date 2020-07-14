TiVo and CommScope extend patent deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), and CommScope, today announced a multiyear extension and expansion of agreements for TiVo's media-related patent portfolios. This represents an ongoing collaboration between CommScope and TiVo to offer global service providers a variety of platform options to deliver best-of-breed video delivery experiences and OTT services to subscribers.

"We are proud to extend and expand our licensing agreements with CommScope," said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi. "CommScope is a leader in communications technology, and we are excited to build on our existing relationship with them as they continue to innovate across set-top platforms and video delivery devices. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable CommScope to continue creating and delivering the very best experience for their customers."

Read the full announcement here.

