TiVo+ adds Pluto TV

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together, today announced a partnership with Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the US. The new partnership brings greater viewing options to TiVo, promoting ease of discovery and one-click access to Pluto TV programming where viewers will find, watch, and enjoy over 250+ live, linear, ad-supported channels along with thousands of movies and television shows on-demand.
The new partnership with Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company, means that TiVo customers will have seamless access to channels and on-demand content across categories including news, sports, kids, movies, music, reality, pop culture, cooking, lifestyle, Spanish and E-sports programming alongside the TV and subscription services people already use and love. With over 22 million monthly active users, Pluto TV brings to TiVo a whole new world of free streaming channels and video on-demand.
Pluto TV will be rolling out in the coming weeks to customers on TiVo EDGE, TiVo's premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), all-in-one media device, with versions designed to work with HD antenna or digital cable. Pluto TV will also soon become available on the upcoming TiVo Stream 4K device.