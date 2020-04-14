Tim Alavathil named CFO of Firstlight Media

TORONTO – Tim Alavathil, whose financial acumen has helped to drive the fortunes of multiple streaming networks over the past 15 years, has been named Chief Financial Officer of Firstlight Media, the innovator of modular OTT platforms for true engagement and monetization announced today.

Alavathil joins Firstlight Media from Endeavor Streaming, where he served as CFO for the company's global streaming operations. With Firstlight Media, he will be responsible for creating financial efficiencies and maintaining fiscal disciplines that will support Firstlight Media's growth and success as a provider of AI-powered entertainment platforms that deliver true engagement.

During progressive stints with JumpTV, NeuLion and Endeavor Streaming, Alavathil established a reputation as a versatile builder who could take streaming companies through every stage of their evolution. With JumpTV, a pioneering Internet television company, he was instrumental in a CDN$60MM IPO and a CDN$117MM secondary offering as well as the company's sale to NeuLion in 2008. Following the acquisition, Alavathil earned multiple promotions within the NeuLion organization before being named CFO in 2017. He was actively involved in growth strategies – including the US$60MM acquisition of DivX in 2015 – and was responsible for forecasting and business modeling prior to NeuLion's sale to Endeavor in 2018.

Alavathil holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada.

Read the full release here.

Firstlight Media