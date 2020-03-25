The Telecoms.com Podcast: COVID-19, video and disruption

The usual crew adjusts seamlessly to the new reality by recording this week's pod remotely. Inevitably they start by reviewing some of the adjustments the telecoms industry is having to make to the unprecedented change forced on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They move on to look at the video streaming sector, which is bracing itself for a spike in demand, and conclude with a look at some other industry disruption taking place, some of which hasn't even been imposed by the crisis, believe it or not.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms!