Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Bauminator

Video streaming – and (gasp!) even traditional TV – gain lift during pandemic

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/27/2020
Comment (0)

Usage of all forms of video is up, unsurprisingly, as consumers stay home in droves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But new data from Hub Entertainment Research offers a more granular view on how viewing behavior has changed in the near term.

In a survey of 1,274 TV consumers aged 16-74 taken March 18-19, Hub found that more than a third of consumers who are practicing social distancing report more usage of Disney+ (36%), Hulu (37%) and Netflix (35%) than a month ago.

Hub's survey also showed an uptick in people renting movies or TV shows, playing online games and even accessing broadcast and cable TV services.

Source: Hub Entertainment Research
Source: Hub Entertainment Research

Looking ahead, two-thirds of Disney+ viewers said they expect to be watching more of that streaming service a month from now, versus 28% for Netflix and Hulu, 22% for Amazon Prime Video and 22% for cable TV.

Additionally, some 28% of respondents 16-24 said they are "likely" to add a new TV subscription, at least temporarily during this stay-at-home phase, with 24% of the 25-54 age group saying the same. While the survey did not break out whether those consumers would gravitate to a traditional pay-TV service or an OTT-delivered option, any gains, even if they are just for the short term, would bring some improvement to an overall US pay-TV business, which shed 864,000 subs in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone.

Source: Hub Entertainment Research
Source: Hub Entertainment Research

Among other video-facing findings, the survey also found that 65% of those practicing social distancing are watching more news than a month prior, and 73% said current events are causing them to seek out "comfort viewing," such as old, favorite TV shows.

Source: Hub Entertainment Research
Source: Hub Entertainment Research

Hub's study also found that the majority of respondents – 57% – are engaged in social distancing by staying at home or leaving only for necessities.

Tracking the ISPs
That overall trend has also placed more strain on residential broadband networks. Rather than simply dealing with spikes in prime- time hours, those networks are now dealing with an increase in overall usage stretched throughout the day as millions of people work or do online schooling from home.

BroadbandNow, an organization that tracks broadband speeds and overall service levels, said its analysis of the top 200 US cities this week indicates that ISP networks are generally holding up to shifting data demands.

However, 44% of those analyzed cities have experienced "some degree of network degradation" over the past week versus the ten weeks prior. But just 27 of those cities (13.5%) experienced drops of 20% below or more, BroadbandNow found.

There are variances in individual US cities where COVID-19 has been concentrated. For example, Seattle download speeds have held up. But they have fallen by 24% in New York City, though median download speeds are still near 52 Mbit/s, according to the organization.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cox Business Account Executive
Welcome to the Winner’s Circle
Join the team at Cox Business!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Discovery's streaming service will play nice with pay-TV partners

'The cable guys aren't going to wake up and find out what we're doing,' CEO David Zaslav says.

Why WOW is cozying up to streaming services

It's all about providing choice, though the service provider will continue to support and sell its legacy pay-TV offering, WOW exec Scott Barton says.

YouTube TV strikes deal to hawk HBO Max

As part of a bigger distribution deal with WarnerMedia, the OTT-TV service is the first non-AT&T distributor to ink a deal for a streaming service set to debut in May.

Sling TV turns 5

To celebrate, the Dish-owned OTT-TV service provider is declaring February 9 as 'National Cut the Cord Day' and promoting a batch of deals for new and existing subscribers.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 8, 2020 Driving Enterprise Digital Transformation With SD-WAN – Hear from Sprint, Wind Stream and CBTS
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE