Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Bauminator

Comcast teases 'interactive livestreams' for X1

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/4/2020
Comment (0)

According to some evidence hiding out in the open, Comcast is developing an interactive/enhanced television application for its X1 platform that stems from its 2017 acquisition of deep metadata specialist Watchwith.

A tile for an Internet-delivered Watchwith offering has appeared along several other apps that have been integrated with X1.

When one clicks on the tile, the viewer is met with a message that a new app will shortly deliver "interactive livestreams" managed with the X1 remote. As for timing, it merely says this capability will be "coming soon."

Comcast wouldn't say much more about what it's working on, other than to note that it's currently testing some ways to enhance programming through interactivity.

But there's other data floating around that offers some hints about what Comcast could have in mind about in-program interactivity, such as polling and voting, as well as interactive product placement and enabling customers to purchase featured products via the TV.

Per this overview posted online, Watchwith's deep metadata platform enables partners to automatically ingest and tag their entire lineup or VoD catalog in a way that will pave the way for more viewer engagement with content. "If new revenue is your goal, Watchwith can automatically add in-program avails (create new inventory), let you approve and fine tune placement, and deliver a new type of in-program video advertising to generate net new revenue," it adds.

Watchwith's deep metadata technology can determine what's happening inside a movie, TV show or sporting event, with the cable op's X1 platform offering some clues. Watchwith accomplishes that in part via its Media Analysis Framework (MAF), a machine learning platform that performs real-time analysis of the thousands of video streams flowing through Comcast's cable network, laying the groundwork for real-time insights to be combined with interactivity.

Once the system understands what is actually happening inside the video content, it's then possible to more easily deliver contextually relevant, interactive components on a moment-to-moment basis.

Past Comcast-Watchwith collaborations
Comcast's past use of Watchwith offers some clues on the kinds of interactive/enhanced TV apps it might pursue.

For example, Comcast and Watchwith collaborated on an interactive audience voting feature for NBC's "The Voice" and E!'s coverage of the "People's Choice Awards." They also worked together on a TV-based commerce integration with Ticketmaster and NBCU-owned Fandango to help viewers obtain local theater info and movie showtimes and (at that time) pull up tour dates, venues and purchase tickets to Kelly Clarkson's US tour.

In additon, Comcast has used Watchwith's deep metadata tech for a smart resume feature that enables viewers to fast-forward through commercial breaks in DVR recordings (the system automatically returns the viewer to where the show picks up once the ad break is over, rather than requiring the viewer to do that manually).

"We're really just scratching the surface on ways people can interact with the shows they love on the best screen in the house," Zane Vella, Watchwith's founder and current VP of product, interactivity and advertising at Comcast, said in an interview in the fall of 2018.

The integration of Watchwith into the X1 stack "allows us to now trigger interactive features to any linear, DVR or on-demand program [and] deliver a personalized interactive user experience right on the TV," he added.

I don't know if this Watchwith teaser is also starting to appear on Xfinity Flex, the streaming/smart home service tailored for broadband-only customers that uses X1's cloud platform. But it seems like an obvious, additional spot for it to go. If anybody's seen it show up there, just drop me a line .

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cox Business Account Executive
Welcome to the Winner’s Circle
Join the team at Cox Business!
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Small US cable op scraps its data cap

Antietam Broadband has eliminated its data usage plans and data caps permanently after relaxing those policies temporarily during the pandemic. Antietam's move could pressure other cable ops to follow suit.

Netflix gives its subscriber list a good scrub

In a display of goodwill and confidence in its underlying business, Netflix has begun to auto-cancel subscriptions that have been inactive for a year, estimating that it pertains to a small sliver of its base.

Apple nabs NextVR as details about AR glasses leak out

Apple's deal for NextVR, a company that produces live and on-demand VR content, emerges amid a report that the company is nearing the introduction of augmented reality specs under the Apple Glass brand.

Video streaming – and (gasp!) even traditional TV – gain lift during pandemic

Usage of Disney+, Hulu and Netflix is unsurprisingly up, but so is cable and broadcast TV viewing and the desire among some consumers to add a pay-TV subscription, Hub Entertainment Research finds.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE