TDS extends reach of TiVo-based platform

MADISON Wis. – TDS Telecom (TDS) is bringing a new, state-of-the-art TV service to residents in south central and south eastern Wisconsin. TDS TV+ is a cloud-based offering that combines customers' live TV, including local broadcast channels, regional sports content, and national cable channels, with streaming services, like Netflix*, On Demand, and apps through TV Everywhere.

TDS TV+ uses smart technology to be in tune with each customer's viewing habits and provides user recommendations. The voice-activated remote allows customers to have quick access to the full functionality of their new TV experience. Customers can also stream live TV and recordings at home on personal devices or stay on-the-go with TV Everywhere.

Customers can simultaneously record up to 10 shows and store up to 300 hours of programming by choosing the cloud-based storage tier that suits their needs. TDS TV+ uses a compact set-top box that provides a more reliable, higher-quality viewing experience, because it's maintained and secured by TDS.

*Netflix requires streaming membership.

