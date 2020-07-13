Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

T-Mobile's top video content exec is departing

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/13/2020
Comment (0)

Lindsay Gardner, a pay-TV industry vet who joined T-Mobile via its acquisition of Layer3 TV in early 2018, is leaving T-Mobile later this month, industry sources said.

T-Mobile has not announced who will assume Gardner's role as the company presses ahead with a revamped version of "TVision Home." That's the brand given to a home pay-TV service from T-Mobile that's expected to be equipped with a range of mobile components and eventually tack on "Uncarrier" deals designed to entice consumers to sign up.

Lindsay Gardner joined T-Mobile via the company's acquisition of Layer3 TV in early 2018.
Lindsay Gardner joined T-Mobile via the company's acquisition of Layer3 TV in early 2018.

A reason for Gardner departure from T-Mobile has not been announced, but a person familiar with the situation said the exec could re-engage with three of the original investors in Layer3 TV – TPG Growth, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Paulson & Co.

Gardner, a former Fox Networks and Cox Communications exec, joined Layer3 TV in the fall of 2014 to chair the company's content advisory board. Gardner was upped to chief content officer of Layer3 TV in April 2015. In that role, he proceeded to build a team that forged deals with cable programmers, broadcasters and OTT content players, including Netflix, YouTube and Pandora, that have been integrated with Layer3 TV's 4K-capable video platform.

Layer3 TV launched a big bundle pay-TV service in Chicago in the fall of 2016 and eventually expanded to a few more major US markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth; Los Angeles; New York City; Philadelphia; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. T-Mobile acquired Layer3 TV in 2018 for about $325 million and rebranded the service as TVision Home in April 2019, with pay-TV packages starting at $90 per month.

T-Mobile, which has also carved out an exclusive partnership with mobile-focused video streaming startup Quibi, has been quiet about its next-gen plans for TVision as it largely focused on its merger with Sprint. People familiar with T-Mobile's plans told Light Reading earlier this year that the company has been retooling and redeveloping the tech platform underpinning the TVision service, with MobiTV among the partners on board to aid that effort. In May, an industry source said the new TVision, which will emphasize home and mobile delivery, was considered "tech-ready" for launch, but the pandemic would delay a national debut until later this year.

Home TV/broadband hints
In an 8-K document filed last month, T-Mobile dropped another small hint that the plan is to bundle the new TVision Home product with in-home broadband services that take advantage of the company's "significantly enhanced spectrum position" following the Sprint acquisition.

"The enhanced in-home broadband opportunity, along with the acquisition of certain content rights has created a strategic shift in our TVision Home service offering to developing a video product which will be complementary to the in-home broadband offering and which we believe is necessary to enable higher penetration into the in-home broadband market," T-Mobile said in the filing. "We believe the strategic shift will allow for greater competition and customer value by offering a more complete product suite for these customers."

But, as a result of the change in the stand-alone product offering plans and timing for TVision Home, T-Mobile also disclosed that it expects to write down $218 million of goodwill linked to the Layer3 TV reporting unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Still, home pay-TV service remains part of T-Mobile's grander plan. "TVision and home entertainment remain important parts of our longer term strategy," T-Mobile said back in April.

Just today, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert teased that the company's next "Uncarrier" event will take place this Thursday (July 16) at 11:30 a.m. ET, but there's no indication yet if any revamped product and packaging involving TVision will play a role in it.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE