T-Mobile customers can choose either Quibi or Netflix

BELLEVUE, Washington – We're leaning on our smartphones more than ever to stay connected and entertained. T-Mobile's (NASDAQ: TMUS) got your back! Now, T-Mobile customers get Quibi on us! Short for 'quick bites' and led by Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi breaks new ground in the entertainment space with premium, original content designed specifically for your phone that you can watch in 10 minutes or less. And when Quibi launches on April 6, Un-carrier customers get Quibi included in their Magenta family plans thanks to an exclusive partnership between T-Mobile and Quibi. After a full year of Quibi on Us and Netflix on Us, customers can choose to continue with one or the other.

There are tons of fantastic streaming options these days … but Quibi is different — it's not just another streaming app. It's the first exclusively made-for-mobile video app. TV viewing has vastly evolved over the years, starting with recorded radio broadcasts that became network and cable TV … then came premium cable, video rentals and eventually, streaming services. Now, that same viewing evolution is happening in mobile. Until now, people watched TV content on their smartphones but didn't fully embrace mobile as the wholly new entertainment platform it is. Enter Quibi.

Quibi is premium mobile-first videos made for those 'in-between' moments throughout the day when people want to be informed, entertained or inspired — and only have 10 minutes to spare. And, Quibi features a patented technology called Turnstyle, which lets you move seamlessly between full screen portrait and full screen landscape at any time. Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and will feature an entirely new library of original content from Hollywood's biggest stars including Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and more.

"T-Mobile customers have always been ahead of the curve – streaming more data, watching more mobile video – so when we first heard about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it!" said Mike Sievert, President and CEO of T-Mobile. "And, with more of us staying home right now, Quibi's never been more needed. It comes on the scene with a totally different experience, made for mobile, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you've ever seen!"

And the Quibi lineup has something for everyone looking for a little entertainment. Head to "Chrissy's Court," where TV personality Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the "judge" over small claims cases, while her mom maintains order in the courtroom. There are also movies, told in chapters, like "Survive" — a thrilling drama — starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins embarking on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions after surviving a plane crash. In the mood for a quick, scripted comedy? Will Forte and Eva Longoria star in "Flipped," a show about a clueless couple determined to be the next great home design celebrity duo. And of course, tons more.

"Quibi and T-Mobile are a perfect match — we're both changing our industries by giving our customers what they want in truly unique and innovative ways," said Meg Whitman, CEO of Quibi. "And, since Quibi is built for an optimal mobile experience, we chose T-Mobile as our exclusive wireless launch partner. With the only nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile was the obvious choice for our customers."

T-Mobile customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines will score a subscription to Quibi (regularly $4.99) included in their plan no added cost. Customers can sign up between now and July 7 to get Quibi added to their plan on us. Just go to mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android beginning April 6 to add Quibi.

Plus, until April 3, T-Mobile customers can sign up in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android or iOS for early access to three bonus episodes of the new Jennifer Lopez series, "Thanks a Million" when it launches on April 6 -- that means customers get started with six episodes! Plus, on April 7, five lucky people who enter the T-Mobile Tuesdays sweepstakes at https://www.t-mobiletuesdays.com will win a free Google Pixel 4 XL.

And, in addition to Quibi, T-Mobile customers also get access to the first and only nationwide 5G network at no additional cost. T-Mobile's 5G network already covers more than one million square miles, 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities and towns across the U.S., and it's continuing to grow as the Un-carrier turns on more 5G cell sites. With the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint closed, the combined company plans to blend the Un-carrier's foundational layer of 5G with Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum to create a broad and deep nationwide 5G network for everyone.

T-Mobile