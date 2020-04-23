Synamedia throws in with AOMedia, the group behind the AV1 open source video codec

WAKEFIELD, Mass. – The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, has joined at the Promoter level. As a member of the Alliance, Synamedia will collaborate with AOMedia members, which include fellow leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.

Synamedia's video network portfolio features video distribution, processing, and delivery services, and solutions to power premium quality broadcast and broadband video, create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations.

AOMedia members include industry leaders like Amazon, ARM, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent.

The availability of AOMedia Video Codec 1.0 (AV1), AOMedia's open-source, royalty-free video coding format, is a significant milestone in the journey to deliver a next-generation video format. AV1 is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. AV1 enables more screens to display the vivid images, deeper colors, brighter highlights, darker shadows, and other enhanced UHD imaging features that consumers and businesses have come to expect – all while using less data.

