Synamedia slots Nick Thexton as CTO

LONDON – Synamedia today announced that it has appointed digital TV software pioneer Nick Thexton as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Nick will drive Synamedia's ambitious agenda of technology innovation and investment, and lead the development and delivery of new system solutions that help customers transform their business models and accelerate their transition to IP. Nick will be in charge of the company's video platform engineering, product management, architecture and marketing.

With Nick's appointment to this expanded CTO role, Alok Gera, who served as CTO over the last 18 months, will move to the position of Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America. With 20 years' industry experience under his belt, Alok will be focusing on developing market-specific solutions for North American cable, telco and media customers.

Nick joins Synamedia following a stint as Group CTO at German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. His previous positions were Chief Digital & Product Officer at satellite operator, Inmarsat, and CTO for UK TV platform YouView.

From 1994 to 2012 Nick worked at NDS, then at Cisco until 2014 in the position of VP and CTO of Cisco's Service Provider Video Software Solutions. Nick started his career working with UK broadcasters Channel 4 and Thames Television having graduated in engineering from Imperial College, London.

