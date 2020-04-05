Synamedia notches deal to use HP Enterprise servers

LONDON and ATLANTA – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it has signed an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to use HPE ProLiant servers to power its solutions and further advance its market-leading video network portfolio. This agreement will help customers optimize capital expenditure (CAPEX) with faster deployment, increased productivity, simplified operations and enhanced end-to-end security.

Now more than ever before, broadcasters and content owners need to deliver more channels and higher video quality to remain competitive. To do so cost-effectively, they are seeking to transition from hardware appliances to software solutions, and do so with proven, trusted technology partners. Synamedia's video network portfolio features a software-defined video network that delivers one of the industry's broadest solutions sets – centered on reliability, more uptime and increased density – to help operators fully virtualize their networks and move their workflows to full software running on any cloud.

Synamedia's software-defined video network in combination with its automation tools help customers scale up and down in public, private or hybrid cloud environments cost-effectively and efficiently, and launch 24/7 and/or pop-up channels on the infrastructure available. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) offers exceptional video services for broadcasters, including live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, best-in-class video quality and an intuitive user interface. Additionally, its content delivery network (CDN) solution uniquely optimizes hardware provided by HPE to deliver the best combination of price and performance, with the ability to scale in minutes.

Read the full announcement here.

