Studio-backed ACE sinks Australian streamer

SYDNEY – The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has achieved another significant victory in the effort to protect the legal market for creative content and reduce piracy with the recent closure of Aus Media Streaming, a piracy outfit that was selling piracy IPTV set-top boxes and subscriptions. Following an investigation by ACE representatives, Aus Media Streaming has agreed to immediately cease all piracy operations.

This action is part of an ongoing effort to disrupt other similar illegal IPTV/ISD operators and distributors in Australia. To date, ACE has secured the closure of 31 piracy operations involved in the distribution and sale of pre-loaded piracy devices, apps, and IPTV subscriptions.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) refers to the delivery of programming via internet protocol (IP) networks, one of the foundations of the legal streaming economy when content is properly licensed. But these set-top boxes came pre-loaded with piracy applications and add ons, and the IPTV subscriptions provided access to pirated content via its website, ausmediastreaming.com.au.

Priced at AUD $335, the Aus Media Streaming devices offered a 12-month IPTV subscription to various piracy services (including HD Subs, XTRix, and iView). In all, the piracy outfit was providing illegal access to over 4,000 live TV channels and more than 1,000 on-demand movies and television series from ACE member companies.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment Equinix