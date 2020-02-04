Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Sling TV donates movie rental profits to nonprofit

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/2/2020
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV is donating 100% of its movie rental profits to Good360 today through April 5. Good360 is a global nonprofit leader that is delivering critical supplies to healthcare providers and first responders, those quarantined, and those facing adverse economic impacts as the nation battles COVID-19. During this partnership, SLING TV is offering streamers on-demand access to theater releases including "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" and "I Still Believe."

"With SLING TV's help, we are further able to support communities with limited access to critical supplies, quarantined individuals and families, as well as those impacted by job loss, to help our nation in this great time of crisis," said Matt Connelly, CEO, Good360. "During these unprecedented times, Good360 is leveraging decades of learned best practices, our network of corporate donors and our vast nonprofit partner base to get needed goods into the hands of those who need them most."

"The best way to protect our communities is to stay home," said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. "The second best thing we all can do is support our caregivers and those who are battling this virus and don't get to stay home. Our hope is that our partnership with Good360 will give Americans another reason to stay safe while supporting those in need. Every action helps."

Stay in & SLING SLING TV's support of Good360 is an expansion of the "Stay in & SLING" initiative, which aims to keep Americans safe, informed and entertained while practicing social distancing at home during the pandemic. To join in this effort, consumers (SLING TV subscribers and non-subscribers alike) can rent a movie from SLING TV's video-on-demand catalog, featuring thousands of titles.

Sling TV

