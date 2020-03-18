SeaChange touts streaming win in Canada

WALTHAM, Mass. – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms worldwide, has secured a new Framework win with Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP) to power its new internet-based, streaming television solution.

The ISP selected SeaChange's online-video platform, the Framework, because of its total versatility, combining robust and flexible architecture that will power the customer's over-the-top (OTT) video programming with personalized user experiences and predictive analytics. SeaChange's technology will help to ensure high customer retention of the customer's recently launched triple-play service that offers Canadian residents high quality, yet cost-effective internet, phone and TV services. The ISP's customer base will now have access to more than 150 HD channels as well as a cloud-based personal video recorder (PVR) service, access to selected programming GO apps, and video on demand (VOD).

