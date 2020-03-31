Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

SCTE/ISBE standards initiatives spread into AI, smart cities, telehealth

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

The SCTE/ISBE, a standards-setting and training organization traditionally focused on the cable industry, is spreading its wings to seek out technical expertise for a batch of new standards covering areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, smart cities, autonomous transport and telemedicine.

SCTE/ISBE's new "Explorer" initiative will initially pursue technical standards tied to new and emerging service areas that are increasingly linked to cable's broadband networks. While some of those new standards will come out of activities that were subsets of the organization's 16 active working groups, the new Explorer program aims to usher in fresh ideas as well.

SCTE/ISBE hasn't named any companies outside the usual cable fold that will be part of these efforts. The organization has a prospective list it's working on, with "advanced talks" underway with several, according to Chris Bastian, the organization's SVP and chief technology and information officer.

"We want to attract new companies that we don't traditionally work with," says Bastian. While SCTE/ISBE will continue to involve companies and people with direct ties to cable standards efforts, "we want to get as many outside the industry inside these working groups as possible," he adds.

Each new working group under the Explorer umbrella will operate on its own clock. Some are underway now and others will be kicking off in the coming months.

Here are the initial seven working groups that are part of the Explorer program, with each focused on the creation of standards and operational practices for common platforms that support products and services applicable to cable operators:

  • Telehealth and Aging in Place. Group Chair: Dr. Sudheer Dharanikota, managing director, Duke Tech Solutions.
  • Telemedicine. Group Chair: Dr. Sudheer Dharanikota, managing director, Duke Tech Solutions.
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Group Chair: Srilal Weera, principal engineer, Charter Communications.
  • Smart Cities. Group Chair: Charles Chapman, senior systems engineer, Alpha Technologies.
  • Autonomous Transport. This group (chairperson is to be determined) will also maintain a reference library of available solutions and technologies and liaise with other organizations that work on relevant technology and development of standards.
  • Extended Spectrum (up to 3.0 GHz). This group will also evaluate standards to determine how to best update them to match the new DOCSIS 4.0 specs. Group chair: Timothy Cooke, director of technology, Amphenol Broadband Solutions. Another working group is developing 3GHz hardline taps and passives, and chaired by Nick Segura, advanced engineering principal engineer, Charter.
  • Human Factors Affecting Network Reliability. This group (chairperson is TBD) will also seek to improve the human impact on the network via the reduction of network degradation downtime caused by human intervention, performance management techniques for workforces, and align with CableLabs and other industry efforts that are pursuing automated tools to drive proactive network maintenance.

These projects are expected to produce standards and operating practices as well as workforce training to support and accelerate the introduction of these new technologies and services onto the cable network, says Bastian.

The Extended Spectrum working group got underway in the fourth quarter of 2019, while the new Aging in Place, Telemedicine and Smart Cities working groups were started in February. The AI/Machine Learning will launch in April, and follow with the May debuts of the Autonomous Transport and Human Factors Affecting Network Reliability working groups, according to Bastian.

And more will follow. "The Explorer initiative won't stop with these seven; it's an evolving program," explains Bastian. "We think these [seven] are the hot spots right now, and the major topics of interest to our membership."

SCTE/ISBE's Explorer initiative also comes about as the cable industry attempts to reach out to and engage with other industries. CableLabs, for example, is planning to host 4Front, a cross-industry event set to take place from June 23-24 in Denver at the new Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE