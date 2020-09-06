SCTE/ISBE sets free, virtual version of Cable-Tec Expo

After being forced to cancel plans to hold Cable-Tec Expo 2020 in Denver due to pandemic-related complications, SCTE/ISBE announced today that this year's confab will go completely virtual and digital and take place from October 12-16 at a web browser near you.

The virtual form of Cable-Tec Expo will also be free for all attendees, thanks to four "presenting sponsors" – Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and the SCTE Foundation – SCTE/ISBE said.

Cable-Tec Expo 2020's logo has been updated to make note of the new, virtual format.

The decision to pivot to a completely virtual event came almost two weeks after SCTE/ISBE cancelled its original plans for this year's show after the organization received notification that the designation of the Colorado Convention Center as a temporary medical facility had been extended through the rest of the year in support of COVID-19 pandemic victims. SCTE/ISBE said then that it would honor all eligible requests for refunds.

SCTE/ISBE said it expects the virtual format for Cable-Tec Expo "will enable a larger, more diverse group of professionals to take part in the industry's signature event from their homes and offices around the world."

Of note, the event's Fall Technical Forum will draw on a record 267 abstracts spanning topics such as artificial intelligence, operational transformation, advancements to cable's "10G" platform and lessons learned from COVID-19, among others, the organization said.

SCTE/ISBE said it will release more details about sponsorships, workshops and registration info for the virtual format soon. Cable-Tec Expo 2020 is co-chaired by Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast; and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter.

The cancellation of an on-site Cable-Tec Expo also affects the 2020 Cable TV Pioneers dinner, which was originally set to take place the evening of October 13 in Denver. The Cable TV Pioneers organization recently announced it is now picking its 2020 class and is "making plans for a new and exciting celebration in lieu of the live, major banquet." Specific details will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the move affects Light Reading's plans to host separate breakfast forums on network virtualization and 5G at Cable-Tec Expo, as well as a pre-show afternoon forum on cable business services. But we plan to virtualize all three events as well. Stay tuned for more details.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading